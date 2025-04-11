CEAT Limited Announces Postal Ballot for Key Resolutions

CEAT Limited ( (IN:CEATLTD) ) has provided an update.

CEAT Limited has announced a Postal Ballot to seek shareholder approval for several key resolutions, including the appointment of Dr. Santrupt Misra as a Non-Executive, Independent Director and the implementation of the CEAT Employees Stock Option Scheme 2025. This move is expected to enhance the company’s governance and employee engagement, potentially strengthening its market position and benefiting stakeholders.

CEAT Limited is a prominent player in the tire manufacturing industry, known for producing a wide range of tires for various vehicles. The company focuses on delivering high-quality products to meet the demands of both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: -16.30%

Average Trading Volume: 5,595

Current Market Cap: 108.3B INR

