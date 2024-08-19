CE Brands Unveils New Motorola Moto Watch 120

CE Brands, Inc. (TSE:CEBI) has released an update.

CE Brands Inc. has broadened its Motorola smartwatch collection with the introduction of the moto watch 120, featuring advanced technology, elegant design, and extended battery life for a superior smartwatch experience. The moto watch 120 integrates smoothly with Google Assistant and offers fitness tracking, while being available for purchase at an accessible price point.

