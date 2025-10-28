CDW Announces Retirement of Chief Growth Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from CDW ( (CDW) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, CDW Corporation announced that Sona Chawla will retire from her role as Chief Growth and Innovation Officer and Executive Vice President effective December 31, 2025. She will continue to support the company on a consulting basis until April 9, 2026, to ensure a smooth transition of her responsibilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (CDW) stock is a Buy with a $200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CDW stock, see the CDW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CDW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CDW is a Neutral.

CDW’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, particularly in key growth segments. However, technical indicators suggest weak momentum, and high leverage poses a financial risk. The valuation is moderate, with no significant discount or premium.

To see Spark’s full report on CDW stock, click here.

More about CDW

Average Trading Volume: 1,353,626

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $20.73B

For a thorough assessment of CDW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue