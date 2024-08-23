C&D Newin Shows Revenue Growth Amidst Losses

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited (HK:0731) has released an update.

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited reported their unaudited interim financial results for the first half of 2024, showing an increase in revenue to HK$664,584,000 from the previous year’s HK$593,547,000, yet still experiencing a net loss of HK$33,812,000, which is an improvement over the prior year’s loss of HK$103,635,000. The company has managed to reduce its operational losses and administrative expenses compared to the same period in 2023.

