C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Announces Board Restructuring

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited ( (HK:0731) ) has issued an update.

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited announced changes to its board of directors effective from May 31, 2025. The board comprises executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Huang Tiansheng serving as CEO and Mr. Zhang Xiaohui as chairman. The board has also established three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with specific directors assigned as members or chairpersons. This restructuring reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance governance and strategic oversight.

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the paper and pulp industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on the production and distribution of paper products.

Average Trading Volume: 356,158

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$261.7M

