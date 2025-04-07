C&D International Reports Mixed Q1 2025 Performance

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. ( (HK:1908) ) just unveiled an announcement.

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. announced its unaudited operating figures for the first quarter of 2025, reporting cumulative contracted sales of approximately RMB24.3 billion and a gross floor area of 969,000 square meters. These figures represent a 2.4% increase in sales value and a 15.0% decrease in sales area compared to the previous year, indicating a mixed performance in the company’s real estate operations. The company advises caution to shareholders and potential investors as these preliminary figures are subject to change.

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on investment and development activities. It operates through its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates, primarily engaging in real estate development and related services.

YTD Price Performance: 31.70%

Average Trading Volume: 3,035,589

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$34.7B

