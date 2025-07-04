C&D International Reports Mixed Mid-Year Sales Performance

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

An announcement from C&D International Investment Group Ltd. ( (HK:1908) ) is now available.

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. reported unaudited operating figures for the first half of 2025, revealing cumulative contracted sales of approximately RMB53.35 billion, marking a 4.9% year-on-year increase. However, the gross floor area of contracted sales decreased by 18.4% compared to the previous year, indicating a mixed performance for the period.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1908) stock is a Buy with a HK$19.70 price target.

More about C&D International Investment Group Ltd.

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on investment and development within the real estate sector. The company operates through its subsidiaries and engages in joint ventures and associations to enhance its market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 4,151,085

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$32.64B



