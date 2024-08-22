C&D International Reports Mixed Mid-Year Results

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. (HK:1908) has released an update.

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. reported a decrease in contracted sales and profit for the first half of 2024, with sales down 31.9% and profit reduced by 36.4% from the previous year. Despite these declines, the company saw a substantial 34.5% increase in revenue, driven by a strong performance in the property development segment. No interim dividend has been declared for the period.

For further insights into HK:1908 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.