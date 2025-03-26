C&D International Declares Final Dividend with Scrip Option for 2024

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. ( (HK:1908) ) has provided an update.

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. announced a final cash dividend of HKD 1.2 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, with a scrip option available for shareholders. This move reflects the company’s stable financial performance and commitment to providing shareholder value, potentially enhancing its market position and appealing to investors seeking dividend income.

More about C&D International Investment Group Ltd.

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. operates in the investment and real estate industry, focusing on property development and management. The company is known for its comprehensive services in real estate investment, development, and operations, catering to a diverse market.

YTD Price Performance: 20.67%

Average Trading Volume: 2,617,155

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$31.79B

