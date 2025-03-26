C&D International Announces Leadership Restructuring

An announcement from C&D International Investment Group Ltd. ( (HK:1908) ) is now available.

C&D International Investment Group Limited has announced significant leadership changes effective March 26, 2025. Mr. Lin Weiguo has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Board and the nomination committee, while Mr. Tian Meitan takes over as the Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Zhao Chengmin will step down from her role as chairperson but will continue as an executive director. These changes are part of the company’s strategic leadership restructuring, aiming to strengthen its governance and operational efficiency.

More about C&D International Investment Group Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 20.67%

Average Trading Volume: 2,617,155

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$31.79B

