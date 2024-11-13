CCT Fortis Holdings Restores Public Float Compliance

CCT Fortis Holdings Limited (HK:0138) has released an update.

CCT Fortis Holdings Limited has successfully restored its public float to meet the minimum requirement of 25% by selling 3,322,000 shares to the public. This move ensures compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules, thereby stabilizing the company’s market position. The shares sold now represent approximately 25.01% of the total shares in issue.

