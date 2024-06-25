CCT Fortis Announces Management Reshuffle

CCT Fortis Holdings Limited (HK:0138) has released an update.

CCT Fortis Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Ms. Sze Suet Ling as company secretary and authorised representative effective from June 26, 2024. Ms. Sze’s departure is reported to be amicable, with no disputes or concerns for shareholders. She will be succeeded by Ms. Chan Lai Yim, a seasoned professional with over 15 years in corporate governance, heralding a smooth transition in management.

