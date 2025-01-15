CCIAM Future Energy Ltd. Re-Appoints Mr. Zhuang as Executive Director

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

CCIAM Future Energy Ltd. ( (HK:0145) ) has shared an update.

CCIAM Future Energy Ltd. has announced the re-appointment of Mr. Zhuang Miaozhong as an executive director, effective from January 16, 2025, to January 15, 2026. Mr. Zhuang, who has extensive experience in the petroleum industry, will continue to contribute to the company’s strategic direction and operations, a move seen as stabilizing for the company’s leadership and beneficial for its market positioning.

CCIAM Future Energy Ltd.

CCIAM Future Energy Ltd. is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating within the energy sector. Its primary focus lies in the petroleum industry, with operations including involvement in state-owned enterprises in China and overseas corporations.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €3.8M

