CCIAM Future Energy Ltd. Plans Share Placement for EV Expansion

CCIAM Future Energy Ltd. has announced a conditional agreement to place up to 33.9 million new shares at HK$0.138 each, representing a 9.21% discount, to raise approximately HK$4.56 million for its EV charging business in Hong Kong. The placement, managed by Zhongtai International Securities, aims to increase the company’s share capital by approximately 16.67% if fully subscribed. Investors should note that the placement is contingent on market conditions and regulatory approvals.

