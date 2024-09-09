C&C Group Reports Stable Earnings and Growth

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has announced its first-half earnings for FY2025 are consistent with forecasts, with an underlying Operating Profit between €39m-€41m and core revenues showing stable growth. Tennent’s and Bulmers have seen share growth, while premium brands like Menabrea and Orchard Pig report double-digit revenue increases. The company is set to return at least €150 million to shareholders over three years and is progressing in its search for a new CEO.

For further insights into GB:CCR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.