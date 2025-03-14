C&C Group Plc Director Purchases Shares, Signaling Confidence

An announcement from C&C Group Plc ( (GB:CCR) ) is now available.

C&C Group Plc announced a transaction involving Angela Bromfield, a Non-Executive Director, who purchased 16,456 ordinary shares of the company at a price of £1.199736 per share, totaling £19,742.86. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects a potential vote of confidence in the company’s future prospects by its management, possibly impacting investor sentiment positively.

More about C&C Group Plc

C&C Group Plc operates in the beverage industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of alcoholic drinks, including well-known cider and beer brands. The company is a significant player in the European market, with a focus on expanding its presence and maintaining a strong market position.

YTD Price Performance: -18.08%

Average Trading Volume: 575,366

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £556M

For an in-depth examination of CCR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com