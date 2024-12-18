C&C Group Plc Director Purchases Shares, Indicating Confidence

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

C&C Group Plc ( (GB:CCR) ) just unveiled an update.

C&C Group Plc announced a transaction involving one of its non-executive directors, Angela Bromfield, who purchased 13,439 ordinary shares. The transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, amounted to a total value of £19,786.15, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

More about C&C Group Plc

YTD Price Performance: -1.18%

Average Trading Volume: 687,955

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £551.6M

