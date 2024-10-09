C&C Group Plc Announces Upcoming Interim Results

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc, a prominent drinks company known for brands like Bulmers and Tennent’s, has announced the release of its Interim Results for the first half of the fiscal year 2025 on the 29th of October. Operating as a key player in the UK and Ireland hospitality sectors, the company has a significant presence in manufacturing and distributing a diverse portfolio of beverages. The results are highly anticipated, reflecting the company’s performance and strategic position in the competitive drinks distribution market.

