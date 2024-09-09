C&C Group Launches €15 Million Share Buyback

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has announced a new €15 million share buyback program as part of a broader plan to return €150 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks over the next three fiscal years. The program, which reflects the company’s confidence in its financial outlook and cash generation, will be conducted with J&E Davy as the principal and will run until January 2025, aiming to reduce the company’s share capital.

