C&C Group Initiates Share Buyback as Part of Strategic Financial Management

The latest announcement is out from C&C Group Plc ( (GB:CCR) ).

C&C Group Plc announced a purchase of 100,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its €15 million share buyback program set to run until January 31, 2025. This move is part of C&C’s strategic financial management aiming to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, following the regulations outlined in the Market Abuse Regulation.

More about C&C Group Plc

YTD Price Performance: -1.51%

Average Trading Volume: 640,724

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £541.2M

