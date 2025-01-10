C&C Group Executes Share Buyback as Part of Strategic Programme

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

C&C Group Plc ( (GB:CCR) ) has issued an update.

C&C Group Plc announced the repurchase of 100,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing Buyback Programme, which aims to reacquire shares worth up to €15 million by the end of January 2025. This move is part of their strategic financial management, potentially enhancing shareholder value and stabilizing the company’s stock performance.

More about C&C Group Plc

C&C Group Plc is a company involved in the production and distribution of beverages, operating primarily through the London Stock Exchange. It is known for its focus on the beverage industry, offering a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks to consumers.

YTD Price Performance: -1.51%

Average Trading Volume: 653,465

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £542.5M

