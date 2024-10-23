C&C Group Advances Share Buyback Strategy on LSE

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has announced the repurchase of 92,989 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback program, which aims to acquire shares worth up to €15 million by January 2025. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 158.00p to 159.00p, with a volume-weighted average price of 158.70p. This strategic move is designed to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

