C&C Group Advances Share Buyback Strategy

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has actively engaged in a share buyback program, purchasing 89,104 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 157.30p to 158.70p. These shares will be cancelled as part of C&C’s broader plan to buy back up to €15 million worth of shares by January 2025. The completion of these transactions will leave the company with 385,489,699 ordinary shares in circulation.

For further insights into GB:CCR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.