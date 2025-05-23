CBRE Group Updates RSU Plan and Awards Bonus

Confident Investing Starts Here:

CBRE Group ( (CBRE) ) has shared an announcement.

On May 23, 2025, CBRE Group‘s Compensation Committee approved new forms of grant notices and restricted stock unit (RSU) award agreements under the Amended and Restated 2019 Equity Incentive Plan. The changes eliminate the forfeiture provision for RSUs in the event of termination due to death, disability, or retirement, allowing a pro-rated portion of RSUs to vest or remain eligible based on performance goals. Additionally, a one-time cash retention bonus of $1.45 million was awarded to Vikram Kohli, the company’s COO and CEO of Advisory Services, with specific repayment conditions. During the annual meeting on May 21, 2025, all ten directors were re-elected, KPMG LLP’s appointment as the independent registered public accounting firm was ratified, and executive compensation for 2024 was approved.

The most recent analyst rating on (CBRE) stock is a Hold with a $120.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on CBRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CBRE is a Outperform.

CBRE’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions, which are the most significant factors. The earnings call further supports a positive outlook despite external uncertainties. However, technical indicators and valuation metrics present a more cautious view, balancing the overall assessment.



More about CBRE Group

Average Trading Volume: 2,004,423

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $35.9B



