Cboe Global Markets EVP David Howson Resigns

On May 27, 2025, David Howson, Executive Vice President and Global President of Cboe Global Markets, announced his resignation, effective August 1, 2025, to return to the UK. His departure has led to strategic leadership changes, with Cathy Clay and Chris Isaacson expanding their roles, enhancing Cboe’s operational agility and positioning the company for sustained global growth. CEO Craig Donohue will also assume the title of President following Howson’s departure.

The most recent analyst rating on (CBOE) stock is a Hold with a $195.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cboe Global Markets stock, see the CBOE Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CBOE is a Outperform.

Cboe Global Markets receives a strong overall score, driven by its solid financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes. The company’s strategic initiatives in derivatives and global expansion offer promising growth prospects. While technical indicators suggest caution due to potential overbought conditions, the strong financial foundation and effective cash flow management provide stability. The CEO transition is seen as a positive development, with experienced leadership poised to sustain growth.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is a leading derivatives and securities exchange network that provides trading, clearing, and investment solutions across multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and foreign exchange (FX), in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Average Trading Volume: 1,002,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $24.22B

