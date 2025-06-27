Cboe Global Markets Amends Credit Facility Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Cboe Global Markets ( (CBOE) ) is now available.

On June 24, 2025, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. entered into an Amendment and Restatement Agreement with Cboe Clear Europe N.V. and other financial institutions to amend and extend the existing credit facility agreement. The agreement extends the term until June 26, 2026, maintains the aggregate commitment at Euro 1.2 billion, with an increase to Euro 1.7 billion after the accordion feature, and updates provisions to comply with current laws and regulations. This move ensures continued financial flexibility and stability for Cboe Global Markets, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholder relationships positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (CBOE) stock is a Hold with a $195.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cboe Global Markets stock, see the CBOE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CBOE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CBOE is a Outperform.

Cboe Global Markets receives a strong overall score, driven by its solid financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes. The company’s strategic initiatives in derivatives and global expansion offer promising growth prospects. While technical indicators suggest caution due to potential overbought conditions, the strong financial foundation and effective cash flow management provide stability. The CEO transition is seen as a positive development, with experienced leadership poised to sustain growth.

More about Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, providing trading and investment solutions. It is known for its global market infrastructure and trading platforms, focusing on equities, options, and futures markets.

Average Trading Volume: 937,342

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $24.13B

