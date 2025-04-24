CBL International Limited Announces AGM Results and Director Re-elections

CBL International Limited ( (BANL) ) has shared an announcement.

CBL International Limited held its 2025 annual general meeting on April 23, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. During the meeting, a quorum was achieved with 23,918,973 ordinary shares represented. The shareholders re-elected Mr. Logeswaran Ramasamy and Ms. Karen Yee Lynn Cheah as directors for a three-year term. Additionally, the appointment of MRI Moores Rowland LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, was ratified, with the Board authorized to set their remuneration.

The overall stock score reflects the company’s mixed financial performance, with significant challenges in revenue growth and cash flow management. Despite some positive technical indicators, the negative P/E ratio and lack of earnings call insights contribute to uncertainty. The company’s low leverage and strong equity position provide some stability, but the key areas of concern need addressing to improve the stock’s attractiveness.

