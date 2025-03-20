CBL International Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

An announcement from CBL International Limited ( (BANL) ) is now available.

CBL International Limited, an exempted Cayman Islands company, has announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on April 23, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The meeting will address the re-election of directors and the ratification of the appointment of the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to attend in person or appoint a proxy to ensure their representation and the presence of a quorum.

More about CBL International Limited

YTD Price Performance: 7.45%

Average Trading Volume: 35,820

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $30.25M

