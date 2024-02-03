cbdMD Secures $1.25M Through Convertible Note Agreement

cbdMD (YCBD) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

On February 1, 2024, cbdMD, Inc. entered into an agreement with five institutional investors, raising $1,250,000 through issuing convertible promissory notes totaling $1,541,666. These notes, bearing 8% annual interest and maturing on July 30, 2025, are convertible into common stock at an initial price of $0.684 per share, with provisions for price adjustments and a prepayment option subject to a premium. The agreement includes a Beneficial Ownership Limitation, ensuring investors do not exceed specific ownership thresholds, and obliges the company to seek shareholder approval for issuing excess shares. Additionally, the company secured a Registration Rights Agreement to facilitate the resale of conversion shares.

For further insights into YCBD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.