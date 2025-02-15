cbdMD Achieves Profitability, Highlights Growth in Earnings Call

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Smart Growth
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
News
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Market Movers
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Trending Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Most Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
cbdMD Achieves Profitability, Highlights Growth in Earnings Call
Company Announcements

cbdMD Achieves Profitability, Highlights Growth in Earnings Call

Cbdmd INc ((YCBD)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

  • Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
  • Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

The recent earnings call for cbdMD, Inc. painted a positive picture of the company’s financial health, highlighting significant improvements including achieving profitability and becoming debt-free. Despite a dip in e-commerce revenue, the company showcased robust growth in its wholesale division and promising developments in its Oasis line. Effective cost management strategies were also a focal point, underscoring a strong adherence to financial discipline.

Positive Net Income and EBITDA

cbdMD reached a milestone by achieving a net income of $15,000 and a positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $214,000, marking a significant turnaround from its previous losses. This achievement is a significant indicator of the company’s improving financial health and operational efficiency.

Revenue Growth

The company reported a 12% increase in total net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, amounting to $5.1 million. This growth reflects the company’s successful efforts in expanding its market reach and enhancing its revenue streams compared to the previous year.

Wholesale Business Increase

Notably, cbdMD’s wholesale business experienced a significant 22% increase in net sales, reaching $1.1 million compared to $950,000 in the prior year. This growth in wholesale sales indicates a strengthening of the company’s distribution channels and partnerships.

Cost Reduction Achievements

The company successfully decreased its SG&A expenses from $4.6 million to $3.4 million. This reduction highlights cbdMD’s commitment to cost-saving initiatives and maintaining a lean operational model.

Oasis Social Tonic Line Progress

The Oasis social tonic line is progressing well, with the company in final contract negotiations with several distributors. This development suggests potential for substantial growth and diversification of cbdMD’s product offerings.

Debt-Free Status

Achieving a debt-free status was a significant highlight of the call, with the conversion of remaining convertible notes into common stock. This move strengthens cbdMD’s balance sheet and financial flexibility.

E-commerce Revenue Decrease

E-commerce direct-to-consumer sales recorded a 10% year-over-year decline, totaling $3.9 million. This decrease reflects a shift in the company’s sales mix, with a reduced contribution from e-commerce in overall net sales.

Working Capital Challenges

Despite the positive financial outcomes, cbdMD faces challenges with working capital, which stood at approximately negative $2.8 million as of December 31, 2024. This issue underscores the need for improved cash flow management.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, cbdMD is optimistic about sustaining its financial momentum. The company expects continued growth in net sales and profitability, driven by strategic expansions in its wholesale business and the successful rollout of the Oasis line. While e-commerce sales pose challenges, the focus remains on leveraging cost efficiencies and enhancing product offerings to boost market presence.

In summary, cbdMD’s earnings call reflected a generally positive sentiment, with key takeaways including the achievement of profitability, debt-free status, and strong wholesale growth. While challenges in e-commerce and working capital persist, the company’s strategic initiatives and disciplined financial management are poised to drive future success.

Related Articles
TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk
Premium
cbdMD, Inc. Reports Improved Earnings Amid Industry Challenges
YCBD
TheFly
Premium
cbdMD discloses NYSE listing compliance notice
YCBD
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential