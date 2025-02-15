cbdMD Achieves Profitability, Highlights Growth in Earnings Call

Cbdmd INc ((YCBD)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for cbdMD, Inc. painted a positive picture of the company’s financial health, highlighting significant improvements including achieving profitability and becoming debt-free. Despite a dip in e-commerce revenue, the company showcased robust growth in its wholesale division and promising developments in its Oasis line. Effective cost management strategies were also a focal point, underscoring a strong adherence to financial discipline.

Positive Net Income and EBITDA

cbdMD reached a milestone by achieving a net income of $15,000 and a positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $214,000, marking a significant turnaround from its previous losses. This achievement is a significant indicator of the company’s improving financial health and operational efficiency.

Revenue Growth

The company reported a 12% increase in total net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, amounting to $5.1 million. This growth reflects the company’s successful efforts in expanding its market reach and enhancing its revenue streams compared to the previous year.

Wholesale Business Increase

Notably, cbdMD’s wholesale business experienced a significant 22% increase in net sales, reaching $1.1 million compared to $950,000 in the prior year. This growth in wholesale sales indicates a strengthening of the company’s distribution channels and partnerships.

Cost Reduction Achievements

The company successfully decreased its SG&A expenses from $4.6 million to $3.4 million. This reduction highlights cbdMD’s commitment to cost-saving initiatives and maintaining a lean operational model.

Oasis Social Tonic Line Progress

The Oasis social tonic line is progressing well, with the company in final contract negotiations with several distributors. This development suggests potential for substantial growth and diversification of cbdMD’s product offerings.

Debt-Free Status

Achieving a debt-free status was a significant highlight of the call, with the conversion of remaining convertible notes into common stock. This move strengthens cbdMD’s balance sheet and financial flexibility.

E-commerce Revenue Decrease

E-commerce direct-to-consumer sales recorded a 10% year-over-year decline, totaling $3.9 million. This decrease reflects a shift in the company’s sales mix, with a reduced contribution from e-commerce in overall net sales.

Working Capital Challenges

Despite the positive financial outcomes, cbdMD faces challenges with working capital, which stood at approximately negative $2.8 million as of December 31, 2024. This issue underscores the need for improved cash flow management.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, cbdMD is optimistic about sustaining its financial momentum. The company expects continued growth in net sales and profitability, driven by strategic expansions in its wholesale business and the successful rollout of the Oasis line. While e-commerce sales pose challenges, the focus remains on leveraging cost efficiencies and enhancing product offerings to boost market presence.

In summary, cbdMD’s earnings call reflected a generally positive sentiment, with key takeaways including the achievement of profitability, debt-free status, and strong wholesale growth. While challenges in e-commerce and working capital persist, the company’s strategic initiatives and disciplined financial management are poised to drive future success.