CBAK Energy Reports Strong Q3 Recovery Amid Product Transition

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is a prominent Chinese company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and sales of high-power lithium and sodium batteries, as well as raw materials for these batteries, serving sectors such as electric vehicles and energy storage.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, CBAK Energy Technology showcased a notable recovery, particularly in its battery raw materials segment, despite challenges in its battery business due to a product transition.

The company reported a 36.5% increase in net revenues for the third quarter, reaching $60.92 million, driven by a 143.7% surge in revenues from its Hitrans raw materials segment. Net income also saw a significant rise to $2.65 million, attributed to improved profitability in the battery business and reduced losses in the raw materials segment. However, the battery business faced a 42.4% decline in gross profit due to a transition from legacy products.

For the first nine months of 2025, net revenues decreased by 9.8% compared to the previous year, primarily due to the ongoing shift in the battery business. Despite this, the raw materials segment demonstrated strong growth, with a 63.9% increase in net revenues.

Looking ahead, CBAK Energy is optimistic about its future growth, supported by the recent upgrade to its battery models and the expansion of production capacity. The company anticipates continued demand for its new battery models and expects the raw materials market to remain favorable, positioning it for sustainable growth in the coming periods.

