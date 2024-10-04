CBA Ups Stake in Webjet Group Limited

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has reported a significant change in its holdings in Webjet Group Limited, with its voting power increasing from 5.50% to 6.67% as of the latest notice. This increase reflects the acquisition of additional voting shares, enhancing CBA’s influence in the company. The developments could indicate strategic interest by CBA in Webjet, potentially impacting the latter’s stock performance and investor decisions.

