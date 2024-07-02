CBA No Longer Substantial Holder in Webjet

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and its related entities have ceased to be substantial holders in Webjet Limited as of July 1, 2024. This change in the bank’s position relates to voting securities in the company, with details of the changes provided in an annexure. The notice, which marks a significant shift in the company’s ownership structure, was previously issued on July 2, 2024.

