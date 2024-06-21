CBA No Longer Major SRG Global Shareholder

SRG Global Limited (AU:SRG) has released an update.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has ceased to be a substantial holder in SRG Global Limited as of June 20, 2024. This change follows a series of alterations in voting interests which have been detailed in an annexure to the notice. The exact nature of these changes and their implications for SRG Global’s voting securities remain documented exclusively for personal use.

For further insights into AU:SRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.