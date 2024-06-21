CBA Ends Substantial Holding in Engineering Firm

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has ceased to be a substantial holder in Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited as of 20/06/2024. This marks a change in their investment stance, with details of the change, including the nature and consideration given, outlined in annexure B. The announcement indicates a shift in the bank’s portfolio, potentially impacting Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s stock.

