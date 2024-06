Autosports Group Ltd (AU:ASG) has released an update.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and its affiliates are no longer substantial holders in Autosports Group Limited as of June 20, 2024. The detailed changes, including voting securities affected, are outlined in the accompanying annexure B. This marks a significant shift in the company’s ownership structure.

