CBA Ends Significant Stake in AUTOSPORTS GROUP

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has ceased to be a substantial holder in AUTOSPORTS GROUP LIMITED as of June 20, 2024, according to a recent disclosure. Details surrounding the changes in interest, which involve voting securities of the company, have been outlined in an annexure to the notice. This move marks a change in the bank’s investment portfolio and could signal strategic shifts in its financial market activities.

