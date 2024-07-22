CBA Acquires Significant Stake in Webjet Limited

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has become a substantial holder in Webjet Limited, acquiring a total voting power of 5.01% through ownership of 19,595,972 fully paid ordinary shares. This change in shareholding composition indicates a significant investment by CBA and its related entities, reflecting confidence in Webjet’s market position and future prospects.

For further insights into AU:WEB stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.