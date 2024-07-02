CBA Acquires Significant Stake in Webjet Limited

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has become a substantial holder in Webjet Limited, with a total voting power of 5.00% across 19,537,490 fully paid ordinary shares. This stake acquisition positions CBA and its related bodies as influential players in the travel booking company’s future. The CBA’s relevant interest stems from its power to control voting and disposal of shares held by its investment entities, including Avanteos Investments Limited and Colonial First State Investments Limited.

