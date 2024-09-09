Cazaly Resources Initiates Drilling at Kaoko Lithium Prospect

Cazaly Resources Limited (AU:CAZ) has released an update.

Cazaly Resources Limited has embarked on a promising 1,200m reverse circulation drilling program at the Kaoko lithium project in northern Namibia. This initiative is an initial phase in a larger planned drilling operation aimed at uncovering subsurface lithium mineralization within a vast 120km² geochemical anomaly. With strong indications of continuous lithium presence over a 12km strike length, the project is bolstered by excellent regional infrastructure and local workforce support.

