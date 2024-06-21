Cazaly Resources Expands Share Quotation

Cazaly Resources Limited (AU:CAZ) has released an update.

Cazaly Resources Limited has applied for the quotation of 6,666,667 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code CAZ, with an issue date of June 21, 2024. The announcement signifies an expansion in the company’s publicly traded shares, potentially attracting investors seeking new opportunities in the resources sector. This move could indicate growth or fundraising efforts by the company.

