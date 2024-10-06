Cazaly Resources Advances Lithium Exploration

Cazaly Resources Limited (AU:CAZ) has released an update.

Cazaly Resources Limited has completed its initial drilling program at the Kaoko lithium project in Namibia, covering 28 holes over 1,324 meters to explore beneath a large surface geochemical anomaly for lithium mineralization. The drilling identified several geological features such as faults and quartz veins which are promising indicators for the presence of mineralization. Assay results from the drilling are pending, which will reveal the potential extent and grade of the lithium mineralization.

