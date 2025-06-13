Cavotec Group AB Receives Conditional Approval for Nasdaq Stockholm Listing

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Cavotec SA ( (SE:CCC) ) has provided an update.

Cavotec Group AB, a Swedish subsidiary of Cavotec SA, has received conditional approval for listing its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm following a share exchange offer aimed at relocating its domicile from Switzerland to Sweden. The listing is contingent upon customary conditions, including CGAB acquiring at least 90% of CSA’s shares. If successful, CGAB’s shares are expected to be listed on or around July 9, 2025, marking a significant strategic move for the company.

Average Trading Volume: 21,418

Current Market Cap: SEK1.95B

