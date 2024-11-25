Cauldron Energy Unveils Promising Uranium Findings

Cauldron Energy Limited (AU:CXU) has released an update.

Cauldron Energy Limited announced impressive drilling results from its Manyingee South Uranium Deposit, revealing high-grade uranium mineralization that extends over a significant area. The completed drilling program, which includes 77 holes, indicates potential for further high-grade discoveries within the Yanrey Uranium Project area. This success boosts Cauldron’s confidence in uncovering more valuable uranium deposits in their extensive tenement area.

