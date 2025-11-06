Cauldron Energy Launches New Drilling Program at Manyingee South

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cauldron Energy ( (AU:CXU) ) has shared an announcement.

Cauldron Energy has commenced a drilling program at its Manyingee South site, aiming to expand its uranium resource estimate. The program follows a heritage survey and passive seismic surveying that have better defined drilling targets. The drilling is expected to cover 5,000 meters over six weeks, potentially expanding the resource base in anticipation of a favorable shift in the uranium market and possible changes in Western Australia’s mining regulations.

Cauldron Energy Limited is a company focused on uranium exploration and development, primarily operating the Yanrey Uranium Project in Western Australia. The project spans approximately 1,270 square kilometers and is located in a mineral-rich region with multiple prospective palaeochannel systems. Cauldron has defined over 40 million pounds of uranium oxide in mineral resources, with its flagship Bennet Well deposit and the newly discovered Manyingee South Uranium Deposit being key assets.

YTD Price Performance: 72.73%

Average Trading Volume: 6,936,551

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$34M

