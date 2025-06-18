Cauldron Energy Completes Successful Entitlement Offer

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Cauldron Energy ( (AU:CXU) ).

Cauldron Energy Limited has successfully closed its pro-rata renounceable entitlement offer, raising a total of $1,391,207 through the issuance of new shares. The offer was fully underwritten by Parle Investments Pty Ltd, and despite a shortfall of 92,888,725 shares, the company anticipates issuing all new shares by June 20, 2025. This capital raising effort demonstrates strong shareholder support and is expected to bolster Cauldron’s financial position, potentially enhancing its market operations and stakeholder confidence.

More about Cauldron Energy

Cauldron Energy Limited is a company operating in the energy sector, primarily focused on the development and production of energy resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker CXU.

Average Trading Volume: 8,135,185

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.08M

