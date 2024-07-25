Catheter Precision Converts Series A Preferred Stock

An update from Catheter Precision (VTAK) is now available.

On July 24, 2024, a company successfully converted all outstanding Series A Convertible Preferred Stock into 25,000 shares of common stock, with the event taking place the previous day. This conversion, exempt from commission charges under a specific securities act provision, led to the registration of the new common stock for resale. Consequently, no Series A Preferred shares remain outstanding following this transaction.

