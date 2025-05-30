Catheter Precision Announces New Common Stock Offering

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Catheter Precision ( (VTAK) ).

Catheter Precision has announced a new offering of common stock that will result in dilution for new investors. As of March 31, 2025, the net tangible book value per share was $(1.71), and after adjustments, it is expected to be $(0.95) per share. This represents an immediate increase in value for existing shareholders but a substantial dilution for new investors purchasing at the assumed offering price of $0.30 per share. The company may also raise additional capital, which could lead to further dilution.

Spark’s Take on VTAK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VTAK is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 40.6 reflects significant financial challenges, poor technical indicators, and an unattractive valuation. The most impactful factor is the company’s ongoing financial struggles, with consistent losses and negative cash flows. Technical analysis also points to bearish sentiment. Valuation metrics further emphasize negative investor sentiment due to lack of profitability.

More about Catheter Precision

Average Trading Volume: 549,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.08M

