Cathedral Energy Services Hits Record Q1 Revenues

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. reports a record-breaking first quarter in 2024, with revenues soaring to an all-time high of $165.0 million, marking a 24% increase from the previous year. The company’s Adjusted EBITDAS also surged by 89% to $28.8 million, amidst operational growth in both Canadian and U.S. markets despite industry-wide rig count declines. In a strategic move to boost margins, Cathedral actively expands its U.S. directional business with new technology deployments and enlarges its fleet of advanced drilling tools.

