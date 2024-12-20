Cathay Pacific Shows Strong Growth in November Traffic

Cathay Pacific Airways (HK:0293) has released an update.

Cathay Pacific Airways reported significant growth in both passenger and cargo traffic for November 2024, with passenger numbers increasing by 23.1% and cargo tonnage rising by 15% compared to the previous year. The airline’s passenger load factor improved to 83.5%, and there was a notable increase in demand on routes to Japan and South Korea. This robust performance highlights Cathay Pacific’s strong recovery and expansion in the travel sector.

